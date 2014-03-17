How To Extract Sheet Music From YouTube Videos

Picking out the different parts of a song after it’s been recorded is like naming every ingredient of a cooked dessert: It’s difficult. With its new algorithmic approach, Chordify is the latest to attempt the dissection. The service not only displays sheet music for locally uploaded songs, but for a wide selection of streaming music found online.

Unlike other reverse engineering solutions, Chordify makes it as simple as pasting in a link from Deezer, SoundCloud, or YouTube, turning them into sheet music you can play along with. The web service also uses the algorithmic approach based on cofounder and computer music researcher Bas De Haas’s PhD dissertation from Utrecht University.

Instead of picking out every note in a piece of music, which is very difficult, Chordify looks at the big picture of songs. “The problem with ‘full polyphonic transcription’ is that the computer doesn’t know how many voices and instruments sound together and what the characteristics are of these instruments,” says De Haas. “When you transcribe chords, we examine the mixture as a whole and examine what the prominent frequencies are in the spectrum.”

It’s obviously pretty complex under the hood, but boiled down, the service uses the VAMP plug-in to filter the audio and separate it into different parts. The downbeat position and chroma features are picked out and then put through HarmTrace, a system for automatically analyzing the harmony of music sequences which was developed by De Haas and his colleague Jose Pedro Magalhaes.

“HarmTrace uses a model of Western tonal harmony to aid in the chord selection,” says De Haas. “A beat position where the audio matches a particular chord well, that chord is selected for the final transcription. However, in case there is more uncertainty about the sounding chord at a specific position in the song, the HarmTrace harmony model will select a chord based on how well it fits the rules of tonal harmony.”

Curious about the real-world results, I quickly grabbed a link to an artist I know, Andy Zipf, and put his song through Chordify. I played along with the results for most of the song, but wanted to see if the chords were right, directly from the source. I sent Zipf a message on Twitter asking and he responded, “Looks correct.”

Trying out a few different songs from different genres, all seemed to have similar results. In that, even if they weren’t correct, they were close enough to get started.