Old Spice Shaves Terry Crews Right Off His Own Face

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Terry Crews is a busy guy. We know this. There’s the movies, the hit TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the riding in cars with Muppets.


Now the muscle-bound Other Old Spice Guy is committing hair murder with the brand’s new line of electric shavers and trimmers. In this spot by Wieden + Kennedy Portland and directed by Fatal Farm, Crews is confronted with shaving a tiny version of himself right off his own face in this high-decibel existential dilemma. In the end, Big Terry makes the tough decision and picks a smooth shave over more good times with Little Hairy Terry.

