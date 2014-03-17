Dear Future Mom: Some Truths About Raising A Down Syndrome Child, From People With Down Syndrome

Discovering that your unborn child has Down syndrome can be a scary prospect for parents. For World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, CoorDown (Italy’s national association for people with Down syndrome), is trying to demystify some of the unknowns about raising a Down’s child. The campaign, “Dear Future Mom,” from Saatchi & Saatchi Italy, features people with Down Syndrome from across Europe who explain that children with the disorder can be happy and successful. Their responses to a future mother’s question, “what kind of life will my child have?” don’t sugarcoat the difficulties either, but they do give parents a refreshing sense of perspective. As one young man notes, sometimes raising a kid with Down’s will seem impossible–“but isn’t that the case with all mothers?”