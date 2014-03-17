Alleged Bitcoin Inventor Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto: “My Prospects Harmed Because Of Newsweek’s Article”

Earlier this month, the newly relaunched Newsweek scored a crazy scoop : The magazine had allegedly located Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous and elusive inventor of Bitcoin , living in a modest home in Temple City, California. His real name? Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto.

Now Nakamoto, who declined to be interviewed in the official story, is looking to clear his name. In an official statement released through his lawyer, Ethan Kirschner, to Reuters’s Felix Salmon, Mr. Nakamoto didn’t mince words: “I did not create, invent or otherwise work on Bitcoin,” he writes. “I unconditionally deny the Newsweek report.”

“I never consented to speak with the reporter,” Nakamoto continues. “In an ensuing discussion with a reporter from the Associated Press, I called the technology ‘bitcom.’ I was still unfamiliar with the term.”

Nakamoto goes on to state that he has spent the last few years under “severe financial distress,” which caused him to discontinue Internet service in his home sometime in 2013. “I am trying to recover from prostate surgery in October 2012 and a stroke I suffered in October of 2013,” he adds. “My prospects for gainful employment [have] been harmed because of Newsweek‘s article.”

When Mr. Nakamoto told reporters that the story was incorrect in an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, Newsweek editor in chief Jim Impoco held firm. “We are absolutely standing by this,” Impoco told the New York Times at the time. “It was an exhaustive investigation.”

Update: Newsweek has issued a response: