Ricky Gervais And David Chang Have Paid Their Dues, Star In New Audi Campaign

Selling a luxury car, particularly the kind of luxury that is juuuuust within reach for normal people, is often a delicate dance along the line between exclusivity and inclusiveness. You want to stand above the crowd enough to be aspirational but relatable enough not to be aloof.





This does not concern the marketing minds at Rolls Royce, Bentley, or even Tesla. But for brands like BMW, Cadillac, and Audi, it’s the sweet spot where you aim to earn long-term loyalty. Lately, we’ve seen BMW use a 1964 talk from famed futurist and author Arthur C. Clarke to illustrate its potential, while Cadillac went for a more USA! USA! USA! approach. Now its Audi’s turn and the brand, along with agency Venables Bell & Partners introduces its newest A3 with a fun, nicely balanced spot starring an eclectic array of famous and not-so familiar names and faces.





By spanning the fame spectrum from Ricky Gervais and chef David Chang, to comedian Kristen Schaal, women’s boxing champ Claressa Shields, photojournalist Lynsey Addario, street artists Cyrcle and inner city choir Voices of Destiny, all putting their voices to Queen’s “We Are The Champions,” the spot is telling us this car is good enough–and attainable–for anyone who works hard and appreciates quality.





There are two additional 30-second spots with the two more famous faces–one with Gervais listening to a small girl read insulting tweets about him, the other is Chang talking about the virtues of human touch–as well as a series of one-minute portraits of all the spokesfolks. All are charming extensions of the first spot and set themselves up perfectly for (hopefully) more to come.