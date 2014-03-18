How To Make Yourself More Marketable From Your Couch

Eight years after graduating from Bowdoin, Dan Farnbach was doing a lot of sitting on his couch. He’d taken on several side jobs over the years–working in a library, woodworking, and building–as a way to support his creative writing, but the writing was going slow and he was starting to feel woefully underemployed.

Farnbach was interested in digital media and how it could help creative communities, but he didn’t know the first thing about it from a technical standpoint. So, like many, he signed up for a bunch of free online classes.

Farnbach worked on assignments and watched lectures for his Massive Open Online Course (or MOOCs) from his couch and kitchen table in Portland, Maine. In the end, he only finished two of the five classes he’d signed up for.

But for one of them he’d completed a social network analysis map that he started sending around as sample work to his contacts. The MOOC assignment helped him land his first freelance gig in the field and a few months later he got his first full-time job at F+W Media, a site that covers crafts.

Studies have show less than 10% of people who sign up for these free online courses actually finish them. What’s more, only about five in every 100 students who enroll in a free course actually learn the material. MOOCs have so far proven to be better in theory than they are in practice. Sebastian Thrun, founder of Udacity, one of the largest open online course companies, even admitted as much earlier this year.

But that doesn’t mean free online courses are worthless. On the contrary, done the right way, they could help open doors as they did for Farnbach. And there’s a potential to reinvigorate your appetite for learning. “It gave me a confidence boost for retraining myself more,” says Farnbach.

Making the most of online classes means more than just getting through all of the assignments. Kio Stark, author of the book, Don’t Go Back to School: A Handbook for Learning Almost Anything, offers her insight on how to maximize your online course experience: