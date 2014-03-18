Snapsheet, The App That’s Taking The Pain Out Of Fender Benders

At that time, De La Cruz was working for American Family, an insurance company, as a switchboard operator. One day, his manager asked if he wanted to start estimating the cost of repairs on cars that had been in accidents, and De La Cruz said yes. He spent a few years doing that for American Family, and then took a similar job at an auto body shop in the Chicago suburb of Skokie. De La Cruz would spend the next five years estimating the repairs to cars that came into the shop, which he describes as “just a regular body shop,” surrounded by painters, technicians, and mechanics.

Little did De La Cruz know that he was developing skills that would soon become very valuable to a Chicago startup called Snapsheet, which is aiming to disrupt the obscure world of auto claims appraisal. If you’ve been in a scrape on the road before, you’re probably familiar with the traditional process of making an insurance claim. Typically, you either would drive to a local body shop or you would schedule an appointment with an appraiser. Both procedures take a fair amount of time.

Edgar De La Cruz

But Shapsheet’s main insight is that in an era where just about everyone is packing a smartphone with a high-quality camera, you should be able to just take those photos yourself and get the damage appraised over the Internet. “All they do is look at a car from different angles,” says Brad Weisberg, cofounder of Snapsheet, who got the idea after getting in an accident himself. “I thought, why can’t you do that with a 10-megapixel phone?” So Weisberg and co. created an app and has partnered with a number of major insurance companies. If you get in a wreck and are insured by one of these companies, once you call up your insurer, they’ll prompt you to download the app, take pictures of the damage to your car, and then send the photos in. (Snapsheet just released a major update to its app, making it more user-friendly and more functional in low- or no-network conditions.)

Those photos then go to Snapsheet, which employs around 50 of its own estimators–people like De La Cruz. “We call him the silent assassin,” says Weisberg of De La Cruz. “He doesn’t ever say a word, he’s super quiet, but he’s the most accurate estimator we have.”

For De La Cruz, moving from a body shop to a startup environment was a wild change. “In the body shop, you’ve got paint fumes and dust everywhere. It’s always loud, and people are grinding on metal.” At Snapsheet, he works in a quiet office. “It’s amazing. No one’s yelling at you,” he says. “You just write your estimate. It’s nice.” Instead of the sounds of grinding and dismantling, there are the gentle clicks and pops emanating from that startup office staple, the ping-pong table.

“At the body shop, if you take lunch it’s for 10 minutes, at your desk,” recalls De La Cruz. “No one’s playing around, and there’s nothing creative and fun happening. You just sit at your desk and you’re depressed and you work. When I first started here, it was just an amazing feeling. I actually wanted to go to work. I never said, ‘I don’t want to go to work today.’”