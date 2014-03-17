Boobs, Bongs, And Cannibals: 45 Foul Icons You Can Download For Free

I say that, not because of a proclivity to bathroom humor, but because the poo emoji is such an earnest, universal, and succinct method of communication. Before you can judge someone for using the crudest emoji of them all, the poo emoji forces you to look within yourself and acknowledge a simple, carnal truth: Everybody poops.





I adore Webalys’s 45 Nasty Icons for the same reason. Whereas most icons (what we used to call clipart) are designed to be stand-ins for the most innocuous activities–sending emails, tweeting, and sleeping–Nasty Icons acknowledge the darker corners of the human condition: not just pooping and peeing (though both activities make an appearance), but bongs, boobs, drug overdose, the act of being sliced precisely in half by a samurai sword, and Santa being impaled straight through his cap with a hatchet.

It’s the perfect icon set for when another 30×30 pixel paperclip wrapped around a few sheets of notebook paper just can’t express your inner, frightened animal scurrying through existence one day of “I’m bestial, semi-erect, and not quite dead yet” at a time.





And as an added bonus? Nasty Icons are free for the cost of a tweet and fair game for commercial use. The first one to sneak a stoned Jesus past their paying client wins my admiration for life.

Download them here.