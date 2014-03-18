Infographic: A Concise Compendium of Don Draper’s Creative Advice

How to say this without any spoilers? Um, things are going less than 100% perfect for Don Draper, as of the end of Mad Men‘s sixth season. Of course, it wasn’t always this way. At the peak of his powers, the advertising dynamo played by Jon Hamm was a hard-drinking, constantly adulterous, overflowing font of zen koans and actionable insights about his profession. Although he could put a sunny spin on anything to sell ideas to brands, Draper had a rather Rust Cohle-like worldview that was refreshingly pragmatic and wise. As we await the first half of Mad Men‘s final season, which begins airing on AMC April 13th, have a look at some of Draper’s best bits from better times.
