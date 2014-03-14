Samsung’s Ultrasonic Smartphone Case Helps The Visually Impaired Sense Their Surroundings

Samsung has developed a smartphone case that helps the visually impaired by enhancing their awareness of their surroundings. The Ultrasonic Cover for its Galaxy Core Advance smartphone helps owners sense the presence of people and objects up to two meters away.





The cover includes a number of physical buttons to aid disabled users. The Ultrasonic Cover emits a high-frequency sound, listening for the sound wave that bounces back. When it detects a nearby object, the phone lets the smartphone owner know by sending a vibration alert or text-to-speech notification. In some sense, it’s almost like the case can see for its owner.