Warren Buffett On Bitcoin: “Stay Away From It”

Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday morning, the billionaire investor was asked to share his thoughts on the economy, housing market, and Bitcoin, among other topics. When it comes to the cryptocurrency, Buffett has these words of advice to investors: “Stay away from it.”

Calling Bitcoin “a mirage,” he took fault not with recent lapses in security that have led to a number of high-profile heists, but with Bitcoin’s intrinsic value. It’s safe to assume he’s not the person behind the anonymous $147 million Bitcoin transaction last fall.

The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway views Bitcoin as a means of transferring money–not as a currency. “A check is a way of transmitting money too. Are checks worth a lot of money just because they can transmit money?” he asked. “The idea it has some huge intrinsic value is such a joke.” Indeed, that’s one of the biggest arguments critics have against the virtual currency. Unregulated and not backed by anything of value, such as gold, Bitcoin’s decentralized nature is also what makes it so popular among its fans.