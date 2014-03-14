UC Davis Will Offer Classes Dedicated To The Science Of Coffee

Coffee is the lifeblood that powers much of the modern workforce. It keeps our brains lubricated and is generally considered good for our health when consumed within reason.

And yet, we still understand relatively little about the science behind it–its chemical composition, how it metabolizes in the body, etc. It’s oftentimes why brewing itself can lean more toward alchemy than, say, actual chemistry. Coffee is “actually the number one tracked food item,” Jawbone’s Travis Bogard told Fast Company recently. “Clearly, it’s something a lot of people are tracking.”

Which makes our current dearth of coffee-related research somewhat puzzling. But thankfully, the knowledge gap appears to be narrowing. NPR reports the University of California, Davis, opened a new “Coffee Center,” and is hosting its first research conference this week. Its goal is to bring “scientific inquiry to the quality, health, and sustainability of coffee.” It will offer students courses–full degrees won’t be available (yet)–across a range of topics, like:

Coffee genetics

Natural fermentation of coffee berries

Analytics of coffee composition, structure, and function

Sensory aspects of coffee

Coffee as potential prebiotic

Metabolic aspects of coffee consumption

Coffee engineering: optimizing processing, value, and sustainability

Education for undergraduates, graduate students, and industry

Social and cultural life of coffee

The idea originally started as a small seminar called the “Design of Coffee,” put together by two professors in the chemical engineering department, before ballooning. UC Davis already has programs in place concerned with the study of beer and winemaking; as J. Bruce German, director of the Foods for Health Institute at UC Davis told NPR, “There aren’t a lot of things that so many people consume several times a day, every day.”