How Spotify And Echo Nest Did Their Cultural Due Diligence

Just as the Spotify Radio app immerses users in personalized tunes, so too does Spotify envelope you in a super-charged music culture from the moment you walk into the office.

Sure, music is a big part of engineering culture everywhere; you know brains are revving when the headphones go on. But Charlie Hellman, vice president of product at Spotify, says that his team is surrounded by music pervasively–in a way that might make it a cultural challenge to acquire just any old tech startup.

“The Echo Nest, whom we acquired last week, is a music company as well, so we share a lot of that same passion for music,” says Hellman. “And they have some quirky, cool, awesome aspects to their culture, too.” We asked him for some examples.





In its New York office, a different editorially curated playlist greets incomers every morning as they start their day. “Sometimes you’ll hear some awesome, random song that you forgot from the ’80s,” Hellman says.

There’s even a music-laden Friday that functions like a company-wide jukebox. Employees can throw in their suggestions for the day’s playlist, and they’ll eventually hear their choices in the comfort of their cubicles as the day rolls along. But they don’t have to wait until Friday to hear their favorite songs. Spotify streams collaborative playlists every day in the bathrooms, too.

The New York, Stockholm, and London offices share the tradition of bringing in live music to play for the teams every week. Hellman lit up when he mentioned that jazz musician Jonathan Batiste, about whom the TV show “Treme” is based, appeared once in the New York office.

“One of the great jazz musicians in New Orleans, Jean Batiste, his band came through. And they did this really cool thing where they actually walked around everybody. They weren’t onstage. They were just kind of walking around with their instruments all around us. He got everyone clapping and playing different instruments and stuff, interacting with them,” Hellman recalls.