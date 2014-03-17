Trying To Achieve Happiness? Turns Out, How You Attain It Depends On Your Age

What would you prefer: having a great conversation with your son, or taking pictures from the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris?

Researchers from Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania sought to answer the question: Should we pursue extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, or is it the everyday experiences that provide the greatest enjoyment? The answer, it turns out, may depend on your age.

“We examine how age–and the perceived amount of time left in life–impacts the happiness people enjoy from both extraordinary and ordinary life experiences,” the authors, Amit Bhattacharjee, visiting business professor at Dartmouth College, and Cassie Mogilner, marketing professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, tell the Journal of Consumer Research.

Researchers conducted eight studies over a three-year period asking participants between 18 and 87 years old to recall, plan, or imagine happy experiences. In one study, 221 participants were asked to recall a recent experience that was either extraordinary or ordinary. Ordinary was defined as common or frequent, such as watching a movie with a spouse or enjoying a cup of coffee, while extraordinary meant uncommon or infrequent, like taking an exotic vacation or getting married. Respondents were then asked to evaluate how the experience contributed to their overall happiness on a scale from 1 (not at all) to 9 (very much).

The study revealed that while both younger and older participants experienced similar levels of happiness with extraordinary experiences, older participants derived greater happiness from ordinary experiences. These findings were consistent across the board.

“It seems that young people actively looking to define themselves find it particularly rewarding to accumulate extraordinary experiences that mark their progression through life milestones and that help them build an experiential CV,” the authors noted.

They believe that once people grow older and have established a better sense of who they are, the experiences they view as self-defining are just as likely to include routine events that reveal how they like to spend their time. In other words, while you continue to define yourself through experiences throughout your lifetime, you derive more pleasure from the ordinary experiences as you age.