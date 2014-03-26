How The Post-it Note Could Become The Latest Innovation Technology

In 1978, F.W. Lancaster, an information scientist from the University of Illinois, prophesied the dawn of a paperless society in his book Toward Paperless Information Systems . In the book, Lancaster laid out the evolutionary steps from print to electronic publications, starting with scientific journals and eventually leading to popular literature.

Thirty-six years later, how close have we come to Lancaster’s prediction? On one hand, the use of paper has been on the decline over the last 10 years in the U.S., thanks to a transition to the likes of electronic newspapers, ebooks, and magazines. On the other hand, the average American still uses 531 pounds of paper every year, according to Statista. And worldwide, the use of paper is actually increasing.

So it’s ironic that the transition from paper to electronic documents is considered innovative and futuristic, while the newest tool in the innovation shed might just turn out to be a 2,000 year old invention: paper.

Two years after Lancaster prophesied paper’s demise, 3M introduced the Post-it Note.

Initially conceived as a way to bookmark pages, organizations quickly discovered the business value of Post-it Notes, using them for routine tasks such as routing stacks of paper documents, according to Jeff Hillins, global business director for Post-it Brand. Slapping a yellow Post-it Note on a stack of papers with instructions for the next reviewer was simple and intuitive.

But with the rise of electronic documents, the need for Post-it Notes to route office documents began to decline. While still used for myriad other purposes, such as recording passwords and leaving notes for colleagues, the Post-it Note was almost headed for the Smithsonian.

But the little, sticky papers are now getting a second life, seeing a resurgence in a new and unforeseen way; as a tool for innovation and collaboration.