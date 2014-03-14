Stephen Hawking Gives His Voice To The Children Of Syria

Professor Stephen Hawking speaks out for the children of war-torn Syria in a new TV ad launched in the U.K. by Save the Children–the charity’s third new film in as many weeks.
Created by adam&eveDDB, the new ad, “I’m Giving My Voice,” features images of real Syrian children accompanied by Hawking recounting individual’s real-life stories.
After a series of harrowing accounts the renowned physicist directly addresses his audience with a powerful call to action: “The children of Syria have no voice, that is why I’m giving them mine: what will you give?”
The end shot is accompanied by an SMS code enabling viewers to text to donate.
“With more than 100,000 children having lost their lives and more than one million forced to flee their country since the start of the Syrian conflict, it was important to find a new way of telling their stories,” adama&eveDDB managing director Matt Goff explains.
“Stephen Hawking’s voice gives us a powerful way of re-telling their upsetting accounts of living through a devastating conflict,” he says.
“Not only will this TV ad help us raise awareness, but more funds as well to provide basic supplies to the children of Syria,” Save the Children director of marketing and communications Sue Allchurch adds.
“I’m Giving My Voice” follows on from ‘Most Shocking Second a Day,” a 90-second online video designed to challenge audience complacency by dramatically illustrating how a young girl’s life in London would be shattered if a Syria-style conflict were to happen in the U.K. (read more about it here).
Since its launch online a week ago, more than 25.65 million people have watched this film, which was produced by creative agency Don’t Panic to promote Save the Children U.K.’s work supporting Syrian child refugees.
“With our ‘Most Shocking Second a Day’ video, we aim to reach people who don’t know what is happening in Syria and we hope that the film made them realize what is going on and more specifically, how it is affecting children,” Save the Children spokesperson Fay Hoyland explains.
“With the ‘I’m Giving My Voice’ TV ad, we are letting people know about real children’s horrifying experiences to raise awareness but also funds so that we can give life-saving aid.”
Three weeks ago, Save the Children launched “First Day,” a TV ad featuring a real-life birth to highlight the charity’s No Child Born to Die campaign to save 2 million babies’ lives a year by ensuring a trained midwife is present at the birth.
One million babies die on their first day due to inadequate support, the charity estimates.
“I’m Giving my Voice” will run on U.K. TV from March 14 to March 31.