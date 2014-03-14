Stephen Hawking Gives His Voice To The Children Of Syria

Professor Stephen Hawking speaks out for the children of war-torn Syria in a new TV ad launched in the U.K. by Save the Children–the charity’s third new film in as many weeks.

Created by adam&eveDDB, the new ad, “I’m Giving My Voice,” features images of real Syrian children accompanied by Hawking recounting individual’s real-life stories.





After a series of harrowing accounts the renowned physicist directly addresses his audience with a powerful call to action: “The children of Syria have no voice, that is why I’m giving them mine: what will you give?”

The end shot is accompanied by an SMS code enabling viewers to text to donate.

“With more than 100,000 children having lost their lives and more than one million forced to flee their country since the start of the Syrian conflict, it was important to find a new way of telling their stories,” adama&eveDDB managing director Matt Goff explains.

“Stephen Hawking’s voice gives us a powerful way of re-telling their upsetting accounts of living through a devastating conflict,” he says.

“Not only will this TV ad help us raise awareness, but more funds as well to provide basic supplies to the children of Syria,” Save the Children director of marketing and communications Sue Allchurch adds.