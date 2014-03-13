Massive Music Mourns Loss Of Colleague In Fatal SXSW Crash

In the aftermath of the first deadly car accident to hit SXSW in its 27-year history, music company Massive Music has revealed one of its creatives, 35-year-old Steven Craenmehr, was one of the two victims of a reckless driver who plowed into a crowd of bystanders and pedestrians on March 13.





Craenmehr had worked for Massive Music, with offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Shanghai, for the last eight years. The company posted the following tribute to him on its Facebook page and website:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our close friend and colleague Steven Craenmehr, 35, on March 13th, 2014 at SXSW. During the 8 years that Steven worked for MassiveMusic, we got to know him as an unstoppable force, full of life, love and laughter. This is an irreplaceable loss for the MassiveMusic family and we are grateful for the years we spent with him. Our thoughts are with Steven’s family and friends.”

Around 12:30 a.m., police say a man driving a reported stolen car fled police the wrong way down a one-way 9th Street, then turned onto Red River, through a barricade set up for the Festival. The car drove through a group of pedestrians near The Mohawk night club, then crashed into a cyclist, a moped and a taxi, then into a parking lot where it hit a parked van. The driver ran away on foot until officers used a stun gun and arrested him. Craenmehr was the cyclist, the other fatality was an Austin woman riding on the moped, and there were 23 others injured.