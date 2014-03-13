Mark Zuckerburg To Obama: I’m Frustrated Over Government Surveillance

In a public Facebook post Thursday afternoon , Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg called on his 26 million followers to unite and build “the internet we want,” after “expressing frustration” to President Obama over government surveillance.

“The US government should be the champion for the internet, not a threat,” Zuckerburg wrote. “They need to be much more transparent about what they’re doing, or otherwise people will believe the worst.”

“I’ve called President Obama to express my frustration over the damage the government is creating for all of our future. Unfortunately, it seems like it will take a very long time for true full reform.”

This isn’t the first time the Facebook CEO has been critical of security infringements by government agencies. Earlier this year, Facebook was one of eight tech gianst to draft an open letter to President Obama and Congress, calling for “a real need for greater disclosure and new limits on how governments collect information.”

The full text of the post is quoted below: