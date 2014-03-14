4 Business Opportunities That Are Driving Innovation In Social Enterprise

Social enterprise can sometimes go big on promises and deliver little in results. However, the business models outlined below are attracting big dollars and a lot of attention. Most importantly, they look like they have the potential to deliver the results that match the interest, creating good and value at the same time.

If you are currently thinking of starting a business in social enterprise, or trying to figure out how to position your career in social enterprise to take advantage of growing markets, this is where you should consider looking:

The simple idea that allows a poor customer to pay for something over time rather than pay for the product upfront. This market is being pioneered by M-Kopa, which is growing at a remarkable rate in Kenya. Having achieved the 10,000-customer mark in April 2013, they hit 40,000 customers in November 2013 and are now adding 1,000 households every week.

As Jesse Moore, the founder of M-Kopa writes:

“Our original business plan when we went to raise capital from investors was to get 1,000 customers a week or about 50,000 customers a year. That would be our five-year plan, but we reached that in about April [2013]. So, it took us just a year and a half to get there.”

There are already companies replicating the model. The really intriguing thing is that the pay-as-you-go business approach is potentially applicable to a wide range of markets, not just energy services.

These tiny insurance products serve people in underserved markets, often people earning less than $10 per day. Leapfrog Insurance has shown that a lot of money can be deployed in this space–they now have $300 million under management–and it is my guess that groups will be starting to follow in their footsteps. To kick off the investment frenzy, Prudential announced it is buying one of Leapfrog’s investees. At the same time, Old Mutual, another large global insurance company, has stated they are setting aside $550 million for micro-insurance acquisitions. Let the buying begin!

Who is going to offer these prospective buyers the companies they want to buy if you don’t get out there and do it yourself?!