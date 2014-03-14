How Google’s Redesigned Search Results Augur A More Beautiful Web

If you’ve searched anything on Google in the last day–and chances are you have–you might have noticed something different. The company’s newly designed search results page has ditched the ugly yellow box around AdSense results (the paid advertisements that accompany searches), increased font sizes slightly, and, most notably, removed the prominent underlines that we’ve associated with hyperlinks since the rise of the web. (Underlined hyperlinks are so integral to historic web design, in fact, that web browsers underline links by default, meaning that designers have to add superfluous code to remove them.)

Google is not the first company to ditch the underline. Sure, Bing still uses underlined text in its results page–which is essentially a dupe of Google’s–as do we here at Fast Company. But for much of the rest of the web, to be underlining is to be quoting Seinfeld episodes as last night’s must-see TV. For Google to eliminate underlines as well is simply the final nail in the coffin for this old web standard. But that step is necessary in an era when we navigate the web by other means than a mouse.





The underlined link had good intentions at heart. Hyperlinks have existed in some form since the ’60s, invented as a way to cross reference electronic documentation. They made their way into the world’s first electronic book “HyperTIES” and then to software inside the 1987 Apple Macintosh. Microsoft adopted the technology at the core of Windows 3.0 for its help file, and when the web needed an easy digital wormhole to span disparate pages, the hyperlink was ready and waiting. In these contexts, dealing with a world naive of digital technology, underlines made a lot of sense–they could be a way of signifying, “Hey, you can click me!” at a glance. But they were never a perfect solution.

Scientifically speaking, underlined hyperlinks have been found to hurt reading comprehension (even though enough exposure, research implies we may acclimate to them). Tastefully speaking, they’re atrocious and relatively meaningless en masse, adding visual clutter where properly set typography can almost always do the job of denoting significance better.

The hyperlink as we know it is an idea of fading importance.

So what does it mean that Google’s results are no longer underlined? The company has declined to comment further, which can only lead us to speculate.

For one, it means that Google’s new design initiative driven by Larry Page–in which designers across Google platforms have begun casually collaborating to beautify products–has sunk into Google’s core. Now even Google’s crown jewel, its search results, accompanied by that money-printing machine that is AdSense, have developed taste beyond the purview of the stereotypical Google engineer that champions testing above all else.