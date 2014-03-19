Can These Eerie, Abandoned Grain Silos Help Save Buffalo?

Just south of downtown Buffalo, near the city’s First Ward, lies an area of abandoned grain elevators known as Silo City. They sit on the waterfront of Lake Erie like squat memories of Buffalo’s successful past. The silos are in a state of decay–but could they hold the keys to a more prosperous future for the city?

The city serves as the western terminus for the Erie Canal, which doesn’t mean much today as most of the grain from the Midwest moves east through the Saint Lawrence Seaway, but in the 19th and 20th centuries there was no other option but to move the harvests through the Canal. As a result, Buffalo became one of the United States’ economic powerhouses. But once the city’s strategic position was made useless by the Seaway, manufacturing in the city mostly dried up. The massive grain elevators were left abandoned, relics of a better time. The effects of the decline are ever-present in Buffalo today. Last year, Buffalo’s unemployment rate was nearly 3% higher than the national average. The graduation rate of city public schools is a staggeringly low 47%. Buffalo is a city in desperate need of a turnaround.

Other post-industrial cities, collectively known as the Rust Belt, have gone through similarly tough times. Pittsburgh, for example, was once the Mecca of the steel industry, but after experiencing a similar decline to Buffalo’s, it has been able to recapture its identity and economic stability in part by re-purposing the buildings of the past. An area of warehouses along the Allegheny River known as the Strip District has blossomed into a thriving region of markets, restaurants and shops that along with a similarly-thriving South Side neighborhood have helped to economically and culturally reinvigorate the city by encouraging residents–as well as tourists–to spend their hard earned money in the local economy. Now Buffalo’s old manufacturing district may be getting its own jolt of adrenaline in the form of a man named Rick Smith.





Smith owns three of the grain elevators in Silo City and is a third-generation president of a Buffalo company called Rigidized Metals. At first, Smith’s idea was to keep the area industrial and open an ethanol plant, but when that plan turned out to be economically impossible, he was forced to regroup. Smith admits the failed ethanol plant was “financially devastating”–but that since then, he’s had an awakening. During his search for what else he could do with the space, he attended a preservation conference and was inspired by the enthusiasm of the people there. He listened to their ideas about identity and historical value as tools to boost economic progress, not hinder it–and this led him to value the silos in a new way.

In order for Silo City to become anything other than a collection of strange relics, Smith knows he needs two things: people’s engagement and the ability to make money. Part of his plan involves making Silo City a center for design, a place where art and commerce collide. He imagines a buzzing mini-metropolis where students, artists, and designers live and work. He also imagines that the silos could host design and architectural conferences where “ideas could be bounced off design students who actually live in housing on site.” Buffalo State, Villa Maria College, and the University at Buffalo all offer design degrees and serve as potential partners for such an idea. For example, Smith imagines a scenario where students spend a year or two living in the apartments within the silos, studying and taking inspiration from their surroundings.

Smith thinks the grain elevators could also become a showcase for local businesses. For example, the silos could display advanced building materials that Rigidized Metals and other local Buffalo manufacturers produce. “Make one whole side [of one of the elevators] a showcase” by exposing building materials to the weather from Lake Erie in order to show off their durability, Smith proposes. Such a complex would offer a type of synergy rarely seen in the United States. “They have places like it in Europe, but not here,” Smith says. The site is already home to a 22-foot-tall steel, cypress, and glass sculpture in the shape of a silo which houses a colony of honeybees–Rigidized Metals paid for the $10,000 hive and fabricated the installation’s textured steel panels.

Other pieces of Smith’s vision for the site include restaurants and recreational activities to engage Buffalonians in their free time and create dozens of local jobs. One of the three elevators, known as Marine A, is already being turned into a climbing facility by an outside group (with permission from Smith); climbers will be able to scale both the silo’s inside and outside walls. A typical day on the site might include renting a kayak (the silos are located along Buffalo’s Outer Harbor), going rock climbing, and then getting dinner and drinks. Smith has already been approached by potential restaurateurs eager for the unique location.