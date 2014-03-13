After Raising $40 Million From Google Capital, Renaissance Learning Is Sold For $1.1 Billion

A month after Google Capital, the search giant’s late-stage investment arm, injected $40 million into Renaissance Learning , the cloud-based education platform has been sold for $1.1 billion to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman. The deal marks the first exit of Google Capital’s portfolio.

Part of what drew Google to the 30-year-old education-tech company is its wealth of data, using millions of quizzes and assessments to tailor lesson plans to students. Google Capital’s investment gave Renaissance Learning a $1 billion valuation. Hellman & Friedman, which usually holds onto its assets for four to seven years, was attracted to Renaissance Learning’s returns. Last year, the education company saw a 20% gain in revenue.