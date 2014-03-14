Taco Innovator Roy Choi Explores A Culinary Mashup With Google Glass

When it comes to kitchen companions, the butter-smeared screen has all but replaced the butter-stained printed page of the note card or cookbook. Sure, some cookbook collections still sell, and every now and then a Jessica Seinfeld tome might take off like a ( questionable ) rocket, but mostly people are content to source recipes online and prop a screen near their cooking station. It’s just a matter of convenience. With the rise of Google Glass , however, we may be on the cusp of the next level of convenience and shareability for aspiring gourmets.





Last summer, the team at Google Glass began distributing the new technology to so-called Explorers for the If I Had Glass campaign. Among the many potential uses for Glass that this measure generated–helping amateur cooks make complicated meals without even having to have a laptop open to foodnetwork.com in the kitchen. Apps like All The Cooks, for instance, will help deliver users voice-activated recipes. In a new video directed by Jason Goldwatch for Anomaly, Korean taco pioneer and creator of the Kogi Korean BBQ truck empire, chef Roy Choi, helped show off exactly how this feature might work.

“My first impression was that I felt like Captain EO in 3-D,” Choi says of the first time he donned the computational headgear. Once he had it in place, however, Google challenged the chef to create a St. Patty’s Day-inspired burrito, and prepare it using Glass. In the video that came out of this cuisine remix, Choi concocts the East Los Leprechaun Burrito using his newly honed Glass-skills and some ingredients that might not ordinarily end up inside of a burrito. (Curious foodies will be able to try these out at one of the chef’s Kogi BBQ trucks starting March 18th.)





As for the Glass itself, Choi thinks it might have a future not only for weekend wok-warriors, but for pros like himself. “I think the ergonomics can be improved a bit, but once they are then I can see it in professional kitchens,” he says. “Imagine no more tickets and each cook working from their own Glass? Dopeness.”





See Choi work the Glass and prepare his dish above and, for the slightly more ambitious, see the recipe below.

EAST LOS LEPRECHAUN BURRITO

From: L.A. Son: My Life, My City, My Food by Roy Choi

Carne Asada Corned Beef

Brine

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Juice of 1/2 orange

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 cup sugar

3 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup whole dried chiles de árbol

11/2 whole dried guajillo chiles

1 cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro

2 quarts water

1 pound beef brisket