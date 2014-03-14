Taco Innovator Roy Choi Explores A Culinary Mashup With Google Glass

When it comes to kitchen companions, the butter-smeared screen has all but replaced the butter-stained printed page of the note card or cookbook. Sure, some cookbook collections still sell, and every now and then a Jessica Seinfeld tome might take off like a (questionable) rocket, but mostly people are content to source recipes online and prop a screen near their cooking station. It’s just a matter of convenience. With the rise of Google Glass, however, we may be on the cusp of the next level of convenience and shareability for aspiring gourmets.
Last summer, the team at Google Glass began distributing the new technology to so-called Explorers for the If I Had Glass campaign. Among the many potential uses for Glass that this measure generated–helping amateur cooks make complicated meals without even having to have a laptop open to foodnetwork.com in the kitchen. Apps like All The Cooks, for instance, will help deliver users voice-activated recipes. In a new video directed by Jason Goldwatch for Anomaly, Korean taco pioneer and creator of the Kogi Korean BBQ truck empire, chef Roy Choi, helped show off exactly how this feature might work.
“My first impression was that I felt like Captain EO in 3-D,” Choi says of the first time he donned the computational headgear. Once he had it in place, however, Google challenged the chef to create a St. Patty’s Day-inspired burrito, and prepare it using Glass. In the video that came out of this cuisine remix, Choi concocts the East Los Leprechaun Burrito using his newly honed Glass-skills and some ingredients that might not ordinarily end up inside of a burrito. (Curious foodies will be able to try these out at one of the chef’s Kogi BBQ trucks starting March 18th.)
As for the Glass itself, Choi thinks it might have a future not only for weekend wok-warriors, but for pros like himself. “I think the ergonomics can be improved a bit, but once they are then I can see it in professional kitchens,” he says. “Imagine no more tickets and each cook working from their own Glass? Dopeness.”
See Choi work the Glass and prepare his dish above and, for the slightly more ambitious, see the recipe below.
EAST LOS LEPRECHAUN BURRITO
From: L.A. Son: My Life, My City, My Food by Roy Choi
Carne Asada Corned Beef
Brine
2 tablespoons kosher salt
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Juice of 1/2 orange
Juice of 1 lime
1/2 cup sugar
3 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup whole dried chiles de árbol
11/2 whole dried guajillo chiles
1 cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro
2 quarts water
1 pound beef brisket
Potatoes Anna Banana
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
1/4 cup vegetable oil
2 medium-size Idaho potatoes (about 8 ounces), peeled, thinly sliced into disks, and held in water
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Couple of sprigs fresh thyme
Couple of garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
Salsa Verde
1 1/2 tomatillos, charred
1 1/2 cups roughly chopped fresh cilantro
1 1/2 serrano chiles, with seeds
1 1/2 jalapeños peppers with seeds,
charred
Juice of 1 lime
2 1/2 garlic cloves, peeled
1/2 cup roughly chopped scallions, charred
1/2 cup natural rice vinegar (not seasoned)
Caramelized Kimchi
1 cup minced kimchi
1 tablespoon butter
For Burrito
1 pack of 12 inch flour tortillas
Finely shredded cheddar cheese
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Method:
Brisket: In a large pot, combine all the brine ingredients. Bring the brine to a boil, then remove from the heat and let it cool. Add the brisket to the cooled brine (if you add the meat to the hot brine, the meat will cook instead of marinate). Place the pot in your fridge and marinate the brisket, uncovered, in the brine overnight.
The next morning, set the brisket (still in the brine) over high heat and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, uncovered, until the brisket is tender, about 1 hour.
Remove the brisket from the pot, discarding the brine, and let them cool. Once the brisket has cooled, roughly chop it into small pieces.
Potatoes Anna Banana:
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over very low heat and add the butter and oil to the pan. When the butter has melted, drain and pat dry the potatoes and begin to layer them in the pan in concentric circles, overlapping them a bit. Generously season the first layer with salt and pepper and continue to layer the potatoes, being sure to season the potatoes between layers. The layers don’t have to be perfect—they can be a little sloppy, even, so long as they cover the bottom of the pan. And it’s okay if the butter and stuff bleeds into everything.
Turn up the heat to medium-high and start to get some action in the skillet. The potatoes on the bottom of the pan will start to brown, and that’s what you want. Cook until they’re nice and crispy, about 10 minutes (check to see how they’re doing by grabbing a spatula and lifting up an edge to take a peek). Then place a plate large enough to cover the pan, or a cookie sheet if you don’t have a plate that’s big enough, over the pan and flip the skillet so the potatoes are crispy side up on the plate. Being careful, slide the potatoes, crispy side up, back into your pan and return it to the heat.
Cook the potatoes just a little more, then place the thyme sprigs and crushed garlic cloves all over the potatoes. Pop it all into the oven for 5 minutes.
Out of the oven, transfer the potatoes to a plate, remove the thyme and garlic,
Salsa Verde: Combine all of the ingredients for the Salsa Verde in a blender or food processor and puree.
To assemble Burrito:
Cook minced kimchi with butter in a pan over medium heat. Stir kimchi until caramelized and charred. Set aside.
Heat the oil on the plancha and cook tortillas over medium heat for 30 seconds to crisp up, then flip. Remove the tortilla to a cutting board.
Add more oil to plancha. Add the brisket to the plancha, cooking for about 3 minutes until the meat is caramelized. Season with salt and pepper.
To bring everything together, place potatoes, brisket, kimchi, cheddar cheese and salsa verde in the center of a warm tortilla. Fold in the sides and tightly roll to form a burrito.