Creative Pivot: Meet The Improv Comic Who Became A Writer/Producer On “The Walking Dead”

Anything can happen during an improv show. Anything at all. The comedians onstage construct tiny worlds out of thin air, populate them with nuanced characters, and thrust these folks into bizarre scenarios. Conjuring up a post-apocalyptic zombie wasteland is pretty much par for the course.

Curtis Gwinn

Until recently, Curtis Gwinn was one of the premier imaginary-world architects in New York City. As a founding member of the now-franchised improv group, Death By Roo Roo, he performed for sold-out crowds at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater every week–when he wasn’t carving out a name for himself with solo shows. After a writing stint on Paul Scheer’s cop show spoof NTSF:SD: SUV, Gwinn made a career pivot in 2013 when he came aboard AMC’s The Walking Dead as supervising producer and writer. Although performing long-form improv and creating hour-length zombie drama seem like polar opposites, apparently they two are within severed arm’s length from each other.

“There’s a schizophrenia you have to have as an improv comedian,” Gwinn says. “You not only have to understand your own character but how it relates to other people’s characters. Being so immersed in a comedy community and a comedy style like that got me to appreciate how to voice all kinds of people, and come up with dialogue on the spot, spontaneously, without thinking too hard about it. That ability definitely serves me in the writers room now.”

During the 13 years he was steadily performing comedy, Gwinn remained an avid consumer of TV dramas. As the great wave of morally ambiguous shows like The Sopranos, Deadwood, and Breaking Bad began rolling out during that time, he became more and more convinced that he could write for these kinds of shows, and that one day he would. Actually getting there turned out to be a challenge, but it was Gwinn’s status in the improv community that ultimately helped make it happen.

The comic had long been a fan of The Walking Dead graphic novels, and when he heard that Frank Darabont was adapting them into a show, his mouth began to water like a zombie sensing nearby brains. He had no experience with hour-long dramas, though, and no scripts to pass along, so his agent advised him to write an original drama spec to help get his foot in the door. Gwinn went off and wrote “The Last Stall,” a parole board show set in the gritty world of convicts and correctional facilities in New York State. If an opportunity ever arose, he would now have a calling card.





Gwinn’s eventual hiring came about through the convergence of two comedy-based acquaintances. First, there was an executive at AMC named Brian Bockrath, who was a fan of Gwinn’s work with the UCB Theatre in L.A., where he’d relocated by then. The two had been in talks about a potential comedy for AMC when they began discussing their mutual enthusiasm for The Walking Dead. Bockrath urged Gwinn to send over a script if he ever wrote one, not knowing he already had “The Last Stall” under his belt. Bockrath was impressed.





The second connection came in the form of Walking Dead third season showrunner Scott Gimple, who had come from a comedy background, and who was aware of Gwinn’s work through that community. When Bockrath suggested Gimple read the spec script from this newcomer to drama, he was up for it. The next thing Gwinn knew, he was meeting with executive producers whose names he’d memorized from seeing The Walking Dead’s opening credits so many times.