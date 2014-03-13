Banksy And Idris Elba Stand With Victims Of Syrian Civil War In This Animated Video

If you were to hand pick two British artists to get people’s attention, Banksy and Idris Elba would likely be at the top of your list. Seriously, the only way you might get more eyeballs is if you added David Beckham, The Royal Baby, and the cast of Downton Abbey.

Which is good news for “WithSyria”, a new awareness campaign to mark the third anniversary of the Syrian conflict and shine a light on its innocent victims. Directed by Hi Sim Studios, the video is narrated by Elba and uses Banksy’s “Girl With Red Balloon” as a symbol of rising above the violence that’s killed more than 100,000 men, women, and children. British band Elbow lent its tune “The Blanket of Night” for the soundtrack.





The website asks supporters to use the hashtag #WithSyria on Twitter and Instagram to show solidarity with those caught up in the conflict. The campaign will launch in 35 countries, including a vigil in London’s Trafalgar Square on March 13th, and the video will be screened in high-profile spots like Times Square in New York and an inflatable cinema in Jordan’s Za’atari refugee camp.