This Two-Sided Colander Is A Bachelor’s Dream

It’s not every day that good design can make a difference in the lives of sloppy bachelors who never do the dishes, but Ole Jensen (a Danish designer we’ve previously covered for his line of plastic dishes that look like ceramic ) may have done just has just that with his two-sided colander. It’s not just a beautiful object, it’s a bachelor’s dream bowl.

Featuring a footed design and made of durable melamine, the Two-Sided Colander is almost like a perforated shell chair for your salads and spaghetti. One side of the colander drains, while the other operates as a serving bowl. Wash and drain your food on the perforated side, and then flip the colander up to allow it to collect in the bowl section. It’s simple, but ingenious.





A confession: Back in my seediest bachelor years, I ate exactly one meal every day–spaghetti–and owned only three kitchen utensils: a pot, a colander (which doubled as a bowl), and a fork. If I’d had Jensen’s two-sided colander back then, who knows how many hours spent trying to unclog spaghetti sauce from my colander-bowl’s tiny little holes could have been reclaimed to pursue other fine pursuits, such as building the world’s largest beer-can pyramid.

Like all the best in modern bachelor dinnerware, the Two-Sided Colander can be purchased from the Museum of Modern Art’s online store for just $40.