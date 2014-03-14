5 DIY Apps To Help Spruce Up Your Workspace

If you’re ready to shake off winter and create a workspace that’s a nest of creativity, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee they’ll stay free–so don’t wait too long.

MagicPlan (Android and iOS)

Drafting dimensions and taking measurements is tedious and mistake-prone. Use your smartphone or tablet camera to take dimensions of your space and generate a floor plan. Take your fancy new plan to the home improvement store and look like a pro.

craftgawker (iOS)

Many of us spend most of our waking hours in the office–so why surround yourself with blandness? Get inspired to add crafty touches to your decor, or get through a creativity block with a little diversion in the “dwelling” section.

Paint Harmony (Android and .99 for iOS)