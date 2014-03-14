5 DIY Apps To Help Spruce Up Your Workspace

If you’re ready to shake off winter and create a workspace that’s a nest of creativity, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee they’ll stay free–so don’t wait too long.
Drafting dimensions and taking measurements is tedious and mistake-prone. Use your smartphone or tablet camera to take dimensions of your space and generate a floor plan. Take your fancy new plan to the home improvement store and look like a pro.
craftgawker (iOS)
Many of us spend most of our waking hours in the office–so why surround yourself with blandness? Get inspired to add crafty touches to your decor, or get through a creativity block with a little diversion in the “dwelling” section.
There are several color sampling apps on the market, most sponsored by a brand–and pushing their swatches specifically. Paint Harmony samples colors from your photographs and matches them with 57 brands of paint. But they take it a step further and let you test colors on photographs of your walls, before you buy 10 gallons of Snugglepuss.
Handyman Calculator (Android)
When it comes time to add up how much this spring sprucing will cost, this calculator helps do the math in too many ways to count. Crunch common numbers like feet and inches, to complex formulas including grass seed, mulch, drywall, and Ohm’s law calculators.
Friend Trusted (Android and iOS)
If you decide rewiring the lighting system is more than you’re ready to tackle (partially because you just realized you don’t know what Ohm’s law is), there’s nothing wrong with asking for help. Consult Friend Trusted: Snap a photo of the situation with a description and get estimates for the work from professional handymen, landscapers, movers, maid services, and more.