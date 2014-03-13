advertisement
“Eat Your Heart Out Ellen!”: Colin Powell And A Brief History Of The Vintage Selfie

By Miles Kohrman1 minute Read

Move over, Ellen DeGeneres, there’s a new selfie sheriff in town.

This morning, 76-year-old retired secretary of state General Colin Powell posted a vintage selfie on his Facebook page.

Throwback Thursday – I was doing selfies 60 years before you Facebook folks. Eat your heart out Ellen!

Powell, of course, was not the first person to capture their own image pre-iPhone. And so to celebrate Powell’s image, we’ve compiled some of the best vintage selfies in history.

General Colin L. Powell via Facebook

1839: Chemist and metallurgist Robert Cornelius captures the world’s first selfie

Photo by Robert Cornelius via Library of Congress

1898: Belgian painter, Henri Evenepoel

Photo via News.com.au.

1910: A man experiments with his camera

Photo via News.com.au.

1920: Photographers on the roof of the Marceau Studio, New York

Photo by The Byron Company via The Museum of the City of New York

The result:

Photo by The Byron Company via The Museum of the City of New York

1948: A Fox Staff Photographer captures his own image

Via Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images[credit]

1954: Jackie Kennedy with Ethel Kennedy and John F. Kennedy

Photo by Jackie Kennedy

Undated: Paul McCartney claims he invented the selfie with this image

Via NBC/Late Night With Jimmy Fallon

1966: Photographer Terry Fincher takes a self portrait using a camera strapped to his foot.

