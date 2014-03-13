“Eat Your Heart Out Ellen!”: Colin Powell And A Brief History Of The Vintage Selfie

Move over, Ellen DeGeneres , there’s a new selfie sheriff in town.

This morning, 76-year-old retired secretary of state General Colin Powell posted a vintage selfie on his Facebook page.

Throwback Thursday – I was doing selfies 60 years before you Facebook folks. Eat your heart out Ellen!

Powell, of course, was not the first person to capture their own image pre-iPhone. And so to celebrate Powell’s image, we’ve compiled some of the best vintage selfies in history.

General Colin L. Powell via Facebook