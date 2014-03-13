“Eat Your Heart Out Ellen!”: Colin Powell And A Brief History Of The Vintage Selfie

Move over, Ellen DeGeneres, there’s a new selfie sheriff in town.
This morning, 76-year-old retired secretary of state General Colin Powell posted a vintage selfie on his Facebook page.
Throwback Thursday – I was doing selfies 60 years before you Facebook folks. Eat your heart out Ellen!
Powell, of course, was not the first person to capture their own image pre-iPhone. And so to celebrate Powell’s image, we’ve compiled some of the best vintage selfies in history.
1839: Chemist and metallurgist Robert Cornelius captures the world’s first selfie
1898: Belgian painter, Henri Evenepoel
1910: A man experiments with his camera
1920: Photographers on the roof of the Marceau Studio, New York
The result: