Amazon Is Raising The Cost Of Prime Membership

Amazon Prime is a great deal. You get free two-day shipping on most of your packages, unlimited access to Amazon’s growing trove of streaming movies and TV shows, and the ability to rent e-books from its Kindle library. That deal just became a little less sweet, though, as on Thursday, Amazon announced it is raising the price of a year-long Prime subscription from $79 to $99. Prospective members can still lock in the old deal if they sign up within the next few days, however.