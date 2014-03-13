Amazon Is Raising The Cost Of Prime Membership

Amazon Prime is a great deal. You get free two-day shipping on most of your packages, unlimited access to Amazon’s growing trove of streaming movies and TV shows, and the ability to rent e-books from its Kindle library. That deal just became a little less sweet, though, as on Thursday, Amazon announced it is raising the price of a year-long Prime subscription from $79 to $99. Prospective members can still lock in the old deal if they sign up within the next few days, however.
Although the company rarely releases exact figures publicly, Amazon has said in the past it has tens of millions of Prime users all around the world. Analysts suggest that $20 price bump could make for between $500 million and $1 billion in additional revenue, so maybe Jeff Bezos plans on implementing that drone delivery program after all.