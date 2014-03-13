Alleged Drunk Driver Plows Into SXSW Crowd, Killing Two People

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Austin, Texas, a driver plunged his vehicle into a crowd of South by Southwest attendees, killing a man and a woman on a moped and injuring nearly two dozen others.

ABC News reports that five of those 23 people were critically injured after the incident, as many festival-goers in the area were leaving a nearby concert. Austin police chief Art Acevedo told local media it is believed the sole suspect “accelerated at a high rate of speed down the street going the wrong way on a one-way street,” eventually plowing through barricades set up by SXSW. The suspect was believed to be intoxicated, and attempted to flee the scene on foot before being apprehended.

Acevedo told reporters the suspect will be charged by the Austin Police Department on two counts of capital murder, and 23 counts of aggravated assault with a vehicle.