12 Of The Best New Typefaces

Typographica, a respected font-focused magazine, just released its eighth annual list of its favorite fonts from the last year. There are a whopping 53 of them from 20 different countries with many from the usual suspects–U.S., U.K., Germany, and Sweden. Perhaps most notable, though, are the fonts coming out of places such as Iceland, Lebanon, Canada, and other spots not usually known for type design. The editors of Typographica call it a “sea change” brought on by a new phase of globalization and democratization of the font market: