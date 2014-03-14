Is Incubating The Right Move For Your Startup?

What’s the better path to success–to be part of a group or go at it alone? For many entrepreneurs in the tech space, being part of something larger has helped them get their businesses off the ground more quickly and smoothly.

Ultimately, an incubator can be the perfect bridge to making the big step from idea to execution. Here are four key reasons an incubator might be the best move for you and your business ideas:

Incubators are taking root across the world, offering startups guidance and resources. In essence, incubators are home to angel investors, venture capitalists, and others who are able to mentor entrepreneurs. Many also offer tangible resources such as accounting assistance, office space, and legal guidance.

Having this business infrastructure in place allows your startup to focus on what matters most–the core business, not the mundane, day-to-day administrative responsibilities.

As a member of a specialized incubator myself, I’ve reaped many benefits. My company is a spinoff of two European online advertising agencies, and we’re both part of the same business accelerator. (A note on accelerators vs. incubators: Although incubators and accelerators both help businesses grow, incubators assist companies in their infancy, whereas accelerators guide organizations through future expansion and development.)

One of the biggest benefits of being part of an incubator is the ability to tap into a strong network of business partners. In my case, I can say with certainty that several of our current media and tech partners wouldn’t have worked with us if we had just been out there on our own. Some required large financial commitments, while others considered it too risky to work with a one-month-old startup. But we were able to overcome those obstacles because we were part of an incubator.