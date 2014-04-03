The Cofounder Of 23andMe’s Next Project: Mining Your Quantified Self

This is why the rise of wearable technology that tracks everything from our footsteps to our sleeping habits has a far bigger potential than just quantifying the “self.” The next phase could turn everyone and anyone into a researcher who can help answer health and wellness questions that even doctors aren’t too sure about.

The more data the patients will generate the more correlations will be made.

Linda Avey, a health startup veteran who co-founded of 23andMe–the company that made the idea of exploring one’s genome appealing to mainstream consumers, has been quietly thinking about this problem for the last two years.

This summer, she’s getting ready to launch Curious, a platform that takes self-tracking enthusiasts out of their own isolation in analyzing their data. The goal is to allow individuals to go beyond simply noticing that they gained weight over Christmas to collaborating on and answering bigger questions. In a way, it’s a little like 23andMe, which banks its business on aggregating large numbers of people’s DNA so that researchers can mine a large database for new insights about how genes affect health and disease.

“What we’re building with Curious, we hope, is an easier way for people to come together and share questions about what’s going on in their lives and to use questions to try to formalize and narrow in on a topic,” says Avey. “The people can approach the question and say, ‘Okay, if I gathered a certain amount of data would that actually help me answer my question in a more quantitative way?’”

Curious isn’t available to the public yet (you can sign up for an early invitation on the site) though Avey is aiming for a soft launch in July. It is in a testing phase with several communities of people who have serious but rare diseases. These are good beta testers because they have the the biggest vested interest in tracking their own data and have very focused questions, says Avey.

The ongoing pilot testing with the nonprofit LGMD2i Research Fund, which focuses on a form of muscular dystrophy, is a good example of how Curious could be used. Researchers have had trouble studying the disease because there aren’t enough patients located within close proximity of each other, but with Curious that could change.