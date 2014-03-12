A Phantom Drone Captured Video Inside An Erupting Volcano

Drones have a lot of potential uses. Some of them, like Amazon’s yet-to-be-seen delivery drone s, have the potential to change our lives. Others are arguably asinine (taco delivery, anyone?). But this is perhaps one of the most creative uses we’ve seen lately.

Shaun O’Callaghan decided to fly a drone into a volcano to capture stunning up-close footage of spewing lava. An avid adventurer, O’Callaghan navigated a Dji Phantom quadcopter mounted with a GoPro over Yasur volcano on Tanna, an island in the South Pacific. Keep in mind the temperature of lava reaches close to 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit. “Amazingly no phantoms were harmed while filming!” he wrote when posting this video at the end of January. Fast Company reached out to O’Callaghan and are awaiting comment. Until then, marvel at his awesome footage.