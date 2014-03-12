Frank Underwood Or Drake: Who Would You Rather Have In The White House?

At first glance, Frank Underwood, the machiavellian, white Southern democrat who takes Washington, D.C., by the throat in House of Cards, doesn’t seem to share much with the Canadian rapper known as Drake. But as this clever Tumblr points out, they’re both “plottin’ on the low, scheming on the low.”





“Everyone who doubted me is asking for forgiveness / If you ain’t been a part of it, at least you got to witness, bitches,” Drake raps in a particularly apt moment of “Forever.” See the other shared philosophies in the gallery above and on the site. There is one possible spoiler, so if you haven’t watched season two of House of Cards, proceed at your peril.