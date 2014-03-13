What “Seinfeld” Would Look Like If Nothing Really Happened

In the series of Seinfeld episodes in which Jerry and George pitch a sitcom to NBC, they describe that pitch–and, of course, Seinfeld itself–as “Seinfeld, a show about nothing.” Of course it isn’t; it’s about a certain breed of privileged Upper West Siders, dating in your 30s, and the unwritten rules of society. But that line stuck, and was taken to its extreme in this supercut, created by LJ Frezza .

The supercut is described as “Scenes from ‘Seinfeld’ (1989-1998) where nothing happens.” It’s a roundup of establishing shots, cutaway gags without context, exteriors of buildings, and some inexplicable shots of miscellaneous objects. Given that so much of the show takes place inside Jerry’s apartment, it’s easy to forget how many shots of architecture Seinfeld has. Coming back from commercial breaks, the show would typically begin with an establishing shot of Jerry’s apartment, supposedly in the West 80s, near the Museum of Natural History. But that near-iconic grayish brick building is actually in Los Angeles, where the series was, mostly, filmed.

The video seems boring at first–just an endless stretch of the same still of the same building with the same music. But it slowly starts to become kind of hypnotic and weird, as the slap-bass theme music gives way to canned laughter which gives way to no sound at all. By the end it’s almost art!

