Coke Puts Cinema-Goers Onscreen To Remind Them To Be Quiet During The Movie

Watching a movie in a theater full of strangers can be a magical experience, a collective journey through an engaging story. But between the glow of some idiot trying to text, a phone ringing during a key scene or simply some dude wrestling with a loud bag of candy next to you, it can also be annoying as hell.





To encourage moviegoers to really shut the hell up during the show, Coca-Cola and agency Saatchi & Saatchi Denmark decided to take the usual “be quiet and turn off your phones” PSA that precedes most movies to a new level. Using a green screen, hidden cameras, and some quick editing, they took footage of loud-slurping, phone-jabbering filmgoers and edited them into some fake movie trailers that played before the Copenhagen premiere of Anchorman 2.

“You could be in a cinema with 300 people and not notice any of them when you’re watching a movie, until someone makes a noise, that is,” says Saatchi Denmark executive creative director Jason Mendes. “Whether they are slurping, eating, or speaking too loudly, they suddenly interrupt the movie and become part of the experience. So the creative platform and line was, ‘The movie’s better without you in it. Please keep quiet.'”





To film audience members before they went into the theater and have them edited into a trailer in time for it to be on the screen soon after required a rock solid plan. “We rehearsed quite a few times to decipher if it was at all possible, and how many people we could get into the film, within the time frame,” says Mendes. “Every time we rehearsed it we did it quicker and quicker so we had it down to a fine art. Once it was established that it was possible, we then prepped everything for the day.”

The personalized PSA may not make it to your local theater to shame loud, obnoxious moviegoers, but feel free to improvise with a strategically spilled soda.