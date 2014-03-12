Dating App Tinder Will Now Verify Celebrity Accounts

Are you an attractive Hollywood celebrity? Do you have a hard time finding people to go on dates with? Well, good news! Dating app Tinder is rolling out a new feature for famous people to confirm who they really are… in the form of a verification program, à la Twitter’s blue checkmarks.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the dating app, which lets you quickly swipe potential dates or hookups into an easy “yes” or “no” column, has been a hit “among a set that has included Jamie Kennedy, Lindsay Lohan, Ashton Kutcher, and Josh Groban.” Per the report, some high-profile Tinder users have a difficult time whisking away norms to romance because people assume their profiles are fakes. (And not necessarily because they’re, oh, I don’t know, Jamie Kennedy?)

Tinder has been a massive hit–especially with the college crowd–thanks to its user-friendly, double-blind model; users can only message someone who gives them a “yes,” too. “We want to create experiences that emulate human behavior,” Tinder cofounder Sean Rad told Co.Design last year. “What we do on Tinder is no different than what we already do.” Apparently, that includes not going on dates with celebrities.