Just A Few Days Left To Enter The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards!

We’re delighted to announce the 2014 Innovation By Design Awards ! The awards celebrate the smartest, most ambitious, most inventive design that marries good business and cultural impact. We’re accepting entries until May 5.

See last year’s finalists and winners: Apps (formerly Interactive) Data Visualization (NEW) Experience (NEW) Experimental (formerly Concepts)





Finalists are featured on Co.Design as well as in a special issue of Fast Company magazine, and the winners are announced at an awards ceremony in October, following a day-long conference on the newest thinking in the field of design. See all of last year’s winners in our slide show above.





This year we have 10 categories: Apps, Data Visualization, Experimental, Graphic, Products, Social Good, Spaces, Health, Experience, and Students. Go here for full competition details and to check out our growing roster of all-star judges.

We can’t wait to see what you come up with. Happy entering!