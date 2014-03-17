In Making Hiring Decisions, Men and Women Still Assume Women Are Bad At Math

One of the most stubborn and pervasive gender-based stereotypes out there is that women are bad at math. I’ve heard versions of this pseudo-scientific crap voiced by technical and non-technical people alike, by stone-cold sexists and friends I respect, too. It’s odd then, that for people who supposedly just “state the facts,” even hard numbers disproving those facts are apparently unlikely to dislodge their biased assumptions.

That’s at least the finding of a study recently published in the Proceedings of the Academy of National Sciences. The research examined the assumptions that hiring managers make when considering male and female employees for a math-related task. But while much of what the researchers found was discouraging, the authors also suggest that one of the tests they used to assess an employer’s bias could be deployed to fix that error in real-life hiring decisions.

Of the worse performers chosen over better mathletes of the opposite gender, 64% were male.

So, the bad news: When test subjects assigned to be the “employer” had no information about their prospective employees’ abilities, they were twice as likely to choose men over women. In another scenario, where both male and female candidates were given the opportunity to describe how well they thought they would do on the math task, the outcome wasn’t much different.

Things get more interesting in the third scenario, in which employers could actually “update” their decisions after watching men and women do the math problem. Employers still only picked women 43% of the time. More tellingly, the “employers” picked the job candidate who performed worse 19.5% of the time. Of the worse performers chosen over better mathletes of the opposite gender, 64% were male.

This outcome, researchers say, has much to do with gender bias. “If hiring decisions were sex-neutral, the fraction of sub-optimal decisions in which a lower-performing male was chosen over a higher-performing female would be close to 50%,” the researchers write. Instead, men who performed worse on the math test more often got hired anyway.

But what if employers were made aware of their bias?

The researchers noted that sexist hiring decisions corresponded with scores on something called an “Implicit Assumption Test,” a tool originally developed to test racial bias. The IAT, tweaked to assess gender bias, works like rapid-fire flash cards: The test subject is shown a word or image in the center of the screen, and is asked to associate that object with the right side “humanities” or left, “math and science.” Your prejudice is then calculated by your response–if you lump “Sheila,” “Katie,” and “Veronica” into humanities while consistently pushing “Michael,” “Roy,” and “Dave” into math, you’d receive a positive score for associating men more with math and science, and women less. If it worked the opposite way, you’d receive a negative number.