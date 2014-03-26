Tired Of Managing Different Services For Work? Peak Is The One Dashboard To Rule Them All

Github. Dropbox. Google Drive. Gmail. Harvest. Basecamp. These are all useful tools to help manage projects, but checking in on team members via all these separate services can feel like work as well . MetaLab hopes to change that with the launch of Peak , a dashboard that automatically keeps track of what teammates are working on across these services.

Click to expand

“Peak is trying to cut down on a lot of workplace interruptions, and a lot of these tend to be shoulder taps,” Marshall Haas, MetaLabs partner and director of Peak, told Fast Company. “There’s all this science behind when you interrupt someone, it takes up to 30 minutes to get back into the zone.”

With Peak, the aim is to remove these types of interruptions while keeping teammates updated on a project’s status. Since opening its private beta, Haas said about 4,000 companies have reached out to gain access. The service begins at $50 a month for 10 employees.

“As a manager, I can hop into Peak instead of having to log into each separate service,” Haas said. “Employees are kind of free to focus on the task at hand without having to worry about updating stakeholders in a project.”

In addition to funneling updates from connected services, Peak also tracks employees’ productivity, compiling reports for when employees are most active.