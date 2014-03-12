Why Razer Spent $380K Redesigning The USB Port

The gaming company Razer, best known for its gaming accessories like super-precise lag-free mice and keyboards, announced a new laptop today, the second generation of its super-powerful 14-inch gaming laptop, the Blade. I sat down with Min Liang Tan, the CEO of Razer, to learn about the upgraded design and amidst Tan’s chatting about the phenomenal speed and power of the new Blade, Min also mentioned that his company had spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars” designing the USB ports on the laptop.

USB ports don’t typically cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to design. In fact, they don’t typically cost a single dollar to design. They need to be of one size, to fit all the gadgets that plug into them, and they’ve been around long enough that any of a hundred factories in China and Taiwan will churn them out for pennies at most. You buy them, you shove them in your laptop. You certainly don’t bother thinking much about them. So what the hell was Min doing?





You buy them, you shove them in your laptop. So what the hell was Min doing?

Razer might not be a familiar name, but the company is a beast in the gaming industry. It started as a manufacturer of high-end gaming accessories, like mice and keyboards with infinitesimally small response times, for the kind of obsessive gamers who can’t bear to have the slightest lag in between a mouse click and someone’s head being blown off. The company has since branched out into computers, the Blade being probably the most mainstream (others include the Razer Edge, a high-powered gaming tablet that you can attach joysticks to).

The Razer aesthetic is pure gamery. Everything is black and a particular shade of acid green. There’s an element of “xtreme” running through the product line; the products are typically named after venomous snakes or spiders. They’ve released products named “BlackWidow Ultimate Dragon Age II Edition,” “DeathAdder,” and “Naga Hex.” The company has its own in-house font, which it uses for the characters on the keyboard (they light up in bright green, too). It’s a blocky font, reminiscent of the continuously flowing text from the movie The Matrix. Their logo, which, Min tells me a few times, has been tattooed on more than 500 Razer fans, is a bright green-and-black three-headed serpent.





Razer is a single-minded operation; it is Min’s company. He wants, I think, to be a gamer version of Steve Jobs. He routinely slams other company’s products, loves talking about how he’s pushing the envelope, and told me that he oversees every tiny little detail on every one of Razer’s products. “I’ve been on a plane at least once a week for years,” he told me, jetting back and forth from the company’s base in California to its suppliers in Taiwan to its surprisingly large (he says about a third of his total business) customer base in Europe. “I’m hands on on pretty much everything,” he says. This is a company doing “a few hundred million dollars a year” in revenue (according to a Razer rep who refused to get more specific than that), and yet the CEO comes out to New York to show me this year’s laptop. That doesn’t happen with HP or Lenovo or Acer.

This is a company doing $80 million a year in revenue, and yet the CEO comes out to New York to show me this year’s laptop.

That attention to detail isn’t just for show; Razer really has accomplished something pretty impressive with the Blade. It’s thinner than the MacBook Pro with Retina Display, much more powerful, with a display that’s not only 20% more pixel-dense than the Retina but a touch screen as well. Though it’s very similar to the MacBook in some of its design cues–its hinges, its trackpad, and its matte finish are all very Apple-y–it’s undeniably an exciting machine. But as any Jobsian acolyte knows, it’s obsession with detail that makes a piece of technology truly seem special, and for Min, that included the USB ports.

USB is an open standard. There’s an industry group that’ll certify your ports so that consumers know that USB gadgets will work, and every once in awhile announces new versions (the newest, USB 3.0, is much faster, but the same shape as the old USB). You may have noticed that sometimes USB ports are colored. There’s a little piece of plastic inside your rectangular port. That plastic is typically any of a few basic colors. Black is the standard for USB 2.0, though some manufacturers (like Apple) choose white instead. USB 3.0 ports are usually blue. And most rarely, you might find a “sleep-and-charge” USB port, which means a gadget (like a phone) can charge from that port even when the computer is off. Sleep-and-charge ports are usually yellow, and sometimes red.