5 Questions To Ask Before You Choose A Startup Advisor

Every successful startup is nurtured by a great community. That community includes the management team, the board of directors, and advisors. Smart founders want the support of high-profile advisors who can offer PR, connections, capital, and clout. However, the process of choosing the right advisor requires a strategic look at a mix of factors.

I’m fortunate to work with great founders who clearly knew what they needed from me and how our relationship would work. Perhaps more importantly, those founders took the time to do their homework on me and understand what I could bring to the table. Our conversations were productive as a result.

But I’ve also been approached by startups in verticals that are completely out of my area of expertise. On top of that, their verticals were those I had no interest in learning about. In these cases, I try to offer constructive feedback as best I can and make a targeted introduction if I feel the startup is at the right place for it.

With team building being such a time-consuming undertaking, I recommend a more thoughtful approach to finding advisors. Take time to ask these questions:

The complexity of successfully launching a startup calls for a set of advisors who can assist with making things happen. Whether it’s a targeted introduction or advice on user acquisition, be sure you know exactly what you need from the advisor you’re targeting. You may find that the advisor is not right for your company after all or maybe you need to hold off on bringing them on board.

Startups frequently target advisors who are popular or successful in a particular area. While this is usually an indication that an advisor has something to offer, it’s important to do your research before reaching out. Investor Mark Suster discusses this in a blog post of his where he notes the unfortunate things that happen when an investor (or advisor) doesn’t really understand the business, its landscape, or its fundamental challenges. Be sure that your prospective advisor cares about both the industry you’re in and the specific problem you’re attempting to solve.

A good advisor is like a good investor–they’ll ask tough questions before diving in. Take time to think through every aspect of your business and be prepared for the tough questions. In many cases, the advisors’ questions come from a place of wanting to be ethical about accepting equity rather than wanting to scare you away.