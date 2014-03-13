5 Things Your Favorite High School Teacher Taught You About Leading A Great Meeting

Remember your favorite teacher? Whether she taught calculus or Shakespeare, she controlled the class. She stretched your brain and challenged you to do your best work.

Those are probably the same sentiments you’d like to inspire in your team members now. Indeed, there are many similarities between a high school class and a meeting. You congregate to do something better together than you can on your own, but social dynamics and human nature conspire to limit impact.

Fortunately, good teaching is a skill that anyone can learn. While rereading Doug Lemov’s book Teach Like a Champion recently, I came across several techniques from master teachers that not only work in the classroom, but can help you lead better meetings.

I’ve been to a number of classrooms where the acronym “SWBAT” was written on the blackboard. Eventually, I realized what this meant: “Students Will Be Able To,” followed by an objective for the day. Good teachers have an objective for each lesson, and share this objective with their students so that they walk into class knowing what they will be able to do by the end. They know there is a reason to be there.

Likewise, your meeting needs to have a specific objective that everyone understands. Put it up on the wall. If there’s no objective, don’t meet. Unlike high school, you don’t have to be in a certain place just because it’s 9:30 a.m. on a Thursday.

Good teachers don’t just plan what they’ll do to achieve their objectives, they also plan what their students will do during every minute of class. That keeps people engaged. Meetings should be double-planned as well.

If you’ll be giving a five-minute presentation during the meeting, what will everyone else in the meeting be doing during that time? Will they be thinking of holes in your argument? Thinking of who else needs to see this presentation? Critiquing your style? Hopefully the answer isn’t “checking their email under the table.”