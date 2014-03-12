The Best Design Tools You’re Not Using? Mischief And Subterfuge

Tickle is an app that is always running on the background of your iPhone. It has no UI, and just one purpose: to get you out of socially awkward situations by tracking your nervous twitching.

When Tickle detects through its built-in accelerometer that you are in a cringeworthy conversation–either because you are handling your iPhone nervously or because you’ve passed it a secret signal by waving it or stroking it in a certain way–the app sends you a fake phone call which you can use to excuse yourself. Tickle can even learn to predict when and where you’re most likely to face awkward situations.

Tickle is an attempt to use mischief and subterfuge as a viral design tool to get concepts off of the ground.

It’s a simple, brilliant idea. It’s also a lie. Although completely plausible from a technical standpoint, Tickle isn’t a real app at all. The creation of San Francisco-based designer, musician and film artist Alex Cornell, Tickle is an attempt to use mischief, subterfuge, and parody as a viral design tool to get concepts off of the ground. It only exists as a video. For now.

Tickle is not Cornell’s first fake app. In 2011, Cornell had an idea for a spoof of Silicon Valley and our sharing and ranking culture. So while working at his day job, Firespotter Labs, Cornell created what was meant to be a parody video for an app called Jotly, an iPhone-based social network that let people grade and rank everything from garbage cans to restroom toilets.

But what started as parody soon took on a life of its own. “One of our engineers at Firespotter came to me and said, you know, this wouldn’t be that hard to do,” Cornell tells Co.Design. “So we decided to actually build Jotly and use its momentum to promote our company’s ‘real’ app, Uberconference.”





With Tickle, Cornell is trying to capture lightning twice. “I’m actually sort of an awkward person,” Cornell laughs. “So I’ve often wished for an app like Tickle. I’m not an app developer, but with my skillset–design and film–I can get the message across about what I want, and hopefully capture people’s imaginations.”