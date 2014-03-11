This $40,000 Stripper Robot Is Totally SFW

The robots of the future will be smart and highly adaptable, with the miraculous ability to imitate how the human mind learns new information . So what, pray tell, does humankind do with such wondrous, advanced technology?

We build robotic strippers.





The pole-dancing robot you see above was filmed at the CeBIT expo in Hanover, Germany, on Sunday night, during an event in which British Prime Minister David Cameron and German chancellor Angela Merkel made an appearance. The night’s, um, entertainment was designed and programmed by U.K. artist Giles Walker, who first unveiled his gyrating humanoids back in 2012.

Bringing these machines back wasn’t exactly cheap, either: Each stripper bot reportedly costs $40,000 to rent out.