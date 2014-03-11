Watch The President Awkwardly Promote Obamacare On “Between Two Ferns”

People are finally starting to sign up for health insurance in numbers that will make the system sustainable, and the number of uninsured people in the country is dropping . But for the system to work, it needs young, healthy people to sign up (even though they can easily convince themselves that they don’t currently need insurance) to help spread out the cost of the program. The White House is pushing ( sometimes embarrassingly , sometimes smartly ) to get young people interested. Today, the latest attempt: President Obama is interviewed on Zach Galifianakis’s super-awkward interview show parody, Between Two Ferns. Watch it here:

After trading barbs for a while about Dennis Rodman in Korea, Obama’s birth certificate, and–repeatedly–Galifianakis’s weight, Obama gets into the sales pitch: Young people might think they’re invincible, but they should still get health insurance. And all that stuff you heard about the website not working? Now it’s fixed! Galifianakis can finally get his spider bite problem checked out.

More interested in getting some insurance now? Here’s everything you need to know about the new system.