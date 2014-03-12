3 Lessons On How Failure Breeds Success

Forget success–bring on the failure! Some good, old-fashioned disaster. Give it a whirl. It may feel unnatural and irresponsible at first, but for people whose jobs require creativity, permission to fail is really permission to succeed.

Usually the word “failure” equals “terminated.” Fail too much or fail in some colossal way and it’s time to pack up the office.

Ernest Hemingway referred to an empty page as the great white bull. With a blank page comes endless possibilities for creativity–not to mention endless opportunities to fail.

So why not eliminate the threat of failure? The endeavor would be incredibly liberating for the oh-so fragile creative ego. And it just might be the thing your brand, company, or government needs. Next thing you know, you will have nurtured a culture of risk-takers that care as much about the success of their workplace as you do. Here are a few lessons I’ve learned about failure over the years:

People that want to solve problems in a new way have to get somewhere no one has been before. You’ve got to allow them to explore a hundred bad ideas in order to get to the good one. If you’re not open to hearing a bad idea, only ideas that are safe and bland will be presented.

Remember, you hired your people for their voices. If they are afraid to speak, it leads to an insecure voice, and clients or would-be clients can smell that fear. These people will ultimately never follow you into battle, even if you have snappy uniforms. Let them be free.

Don’t be gentle or unclear about it. Don’t simply imply it. Shout it loudly from the rafters. Get a tattoo. Make a wall of push-pins that spell it out if you have to. But make it clear far and wide: Fail!