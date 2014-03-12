8 Reasons Why You Should Definitely Take That Lunch Break

Editor’s Note: This article is part of “10 Ways To Be A Better Employee In 2015.” Read the full list here.

2. Take a real break for greater concentration Of all the ways to use your lunch break to set yourself up for a great afternoon, the most important might be, well, actually taking a break. In many industries, lunch breaks are getting shorter and shorter, or even nonexistent. These days, only one in five office workers reports taking an actual lunch break away from their desk, according to a survey by workplace consulting group Right Management. Yet taking a break–even for 15 to 20 minutes–is a proven way to sustain concentration and energy levels throughout the day. All the little tasks and decisions we have to make every day as we work gradually deplete our psychological resources.

Taking a lunch break, or even multiple short breaks throughout the day, provides an opportunity for our brains to recuperate. “Never taking a break from very careful thought work actually reduces your ability to be creative,” says Kimberly Elsbach, a management professor at UC-Davis who studies the psychology of the workplace. It sort of exhausts your cognitive capacity and you’re not able to make the creative connections you can if your brain is more rested. If you’re skipping lunch to continue to push forward in a very intense cognitive capacity, then you’re probably not doing yourself any favors.”

8. Post to social media One last thing that the lunch break is perfect for? Social media. Studies on the best times to post on social media often show a spike in click-through rate around lunchtime on weekdays as office workers click around to find something to occupy them while they eat. For example, this study from KISSMetrics shows the best times to tweet as around noon and 6 p.m.

Similarly, noon–2 p.m. sees a spike in popularity in news and magazine email updates, according to some research done by Dan Zarrella from Hubspot. A dead zone follows from 2–3 p.m. as lots of workers buckle down and ignore their inbox. How do you make the most of your lunch break? Let us know in the comments. This article originally appeared in Buffer and is reprinted with permission.