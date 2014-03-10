For Shopify Merchants, Facebook Is King In Driving Sales

For Shopify, a platform that makes it easy for stores to set up online shops , Facebook is king. The social network drives 63% of social media visits to Shopify’s 90,000 stores, according to a report released Monday by the e-commerce company.

Analyzing 37 million social media visits, Shopify, named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2012, said 85% of orders stemmed from the world’s largest social network. Though Reddit only drove 4.5% of visits, the number of orders have increased 152% from last year–the fastest growth by any network, including Facebook (+129%), Pinterest (79%), and Linkedin (122%). Videos also helped convert online window shoppers to buyers by 1.16%, according to the report.





Of Shopify’s customers, Polyvore, another Most Innovative Company from 2012, saw the highest average order value at $66.75. By social networks, traffic driven by Instagram saw the highest order value at $65, followed by Pinterest ($58.95), Facebook ($55), and Reddit ($52.96).